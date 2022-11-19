Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,020 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $117.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.62.

