Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,606 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $4,020,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.