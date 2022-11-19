Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DESP opened at $5.66 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $403.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

