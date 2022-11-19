Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,822,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 142,365 shares during the period.

Shares of CAF opened at $13.18 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

