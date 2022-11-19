Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 933.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 183,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.