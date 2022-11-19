Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EMCORE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 17.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 166,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in EMCORE by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EMCORE by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.33. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

