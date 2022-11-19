Walleye Capital LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSKYU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSKYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.