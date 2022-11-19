Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,631 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 91.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 188.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gray Television Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

