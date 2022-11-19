Walleye Capital LLC Sells 111,761 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,761 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,628,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,280,201.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $208.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

