Walleye Capital LLC Sells 123,726 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,726 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.6% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 46.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 35.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

