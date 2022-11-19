Walleye Capital LLC Sells 14,312 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 18.8% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,217,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,058 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nova during the second quarter worth $394,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Nova by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 696,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $149.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

