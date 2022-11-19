Walleye Capital LLC Sells 17,330 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 777,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $17,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231,243 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 148,438 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $74.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

