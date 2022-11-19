Walleye Capital LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 380,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RWJ opened at $114.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69.

