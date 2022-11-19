Walleye Capital LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 380,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RWJ opened at $114.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.