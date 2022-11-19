Walleye Capital LLC Takes $282,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

