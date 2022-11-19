Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $238,909.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $238,909.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $3,712,859.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,229 shares of company stock worth $4,127,089. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.43. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

