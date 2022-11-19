Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $180.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.19.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

