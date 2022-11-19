Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 230,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

