Walleye Trading LLC Invests $174,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 791,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $2,555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $544.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

CNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

