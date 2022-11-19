Walleye Trading LLC Invests $176,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $14.46 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

