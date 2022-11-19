Walleye Trading LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

