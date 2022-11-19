Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

