Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after acquiring an additional 416,947 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,248,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FA opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

