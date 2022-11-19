Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of uniQure by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 183,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

uniQure Price Performance

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

QURE stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.96. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

