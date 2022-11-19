Walleye Trading LLC Purchases 20,193 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 148.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $3.40 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. Sidoti cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

