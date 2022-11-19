Walleye Trading LLC Sells 16,065 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,614,000 after buying an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 353,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Stories

