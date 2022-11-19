Walleye Trading LLC Sells 26,797 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter worth $118,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBI opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

