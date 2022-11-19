Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.3 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.