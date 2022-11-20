1,000 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $232,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HAE opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,256. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

