10,547 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco Profile

Shares of AMRC opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $98.42.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

