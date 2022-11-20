11,383 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 400,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 322,347 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $13,965,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 586.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 241,220 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $6,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In related news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

