1,200 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after acquiring an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.
