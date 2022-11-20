1,455 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.