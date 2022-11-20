1,500 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $30,649,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 878.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPI opened at $35.00 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $121.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

