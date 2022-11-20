1,500 Shares in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $9,926,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $3,499,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

PDS opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.48.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.