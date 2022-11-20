1,767 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Shares of RGA opened at $138.83 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

