20,160 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the second quarter worth $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter worth $914,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter worth $1,556,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Agile Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGGRU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

About Agile Growth

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.