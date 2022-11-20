24,712 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

VRT stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

