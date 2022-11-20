29,543 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.8 %

ET opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

