296 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $244,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $311.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.70. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 149.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,872 shares of company stock worth $53,802,046 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

