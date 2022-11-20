3,300 Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 110,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USAC stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -874.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

