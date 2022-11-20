343 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average of $185.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

