4,009 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

ACHC stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

