4,170 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.