478 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of FANG stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

