4,886 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 53,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,026,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

MTZ opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $102.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

