5,110 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,860 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,295,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,307,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,486,616.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 154,291 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

