52,427 Shares in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 259,653 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 2,268,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.