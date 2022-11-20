534 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $142.81.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
