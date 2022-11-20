5,807 Shares in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $20,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $15.68 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
