6,404 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $928.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,023.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

